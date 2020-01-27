KeyCorp Weighs in on Comcast Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Comcast in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

CMCSA opened at $44.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.