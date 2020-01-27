KeyCorp Weighs in on IBM’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

IBM (NYSE:IBM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of IBM in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the technology company will earn $13.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.23.

Get IBM alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBM. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.93.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $140.56 on Monday. IBM has a 12-month low of $126.85 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IBM during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in IBM during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IBM by 5.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in IBM by 12.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.