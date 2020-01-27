Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given New GBX 1,881 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,496.83 ($19.69).

Shares of KWS opened at GBX 1,396 ($18.36) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $913.17 million and a PE ratio of 67.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,465.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 885 ($11.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

