Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the December 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

KRP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,423. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $365.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.51. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is -840.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $13,333,000. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

