Kin (KIN) Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $45,762.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.37 or 0.03343655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00195325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX, IDEX, COSS, Mercatox, YoBit, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Stellarport, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

