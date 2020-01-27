Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) is Usca Ria LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,677 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.2% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 139,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 40,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 123,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 219,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $21.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $21.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

