Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. grace capital acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,051,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 242,179,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,760,434.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.29. 13,904,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,524,662. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

