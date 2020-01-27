KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Lowered by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 3.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of KLA worth $36,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of KLA by 119.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 30.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.62. The company had a trading volume of 72,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,857. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.64 and a 12-month high of $184.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $154,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

