Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given a €7.50 ($8.72) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s previous close.

KCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.82 ($7.93).

Shares of KCO stock opened at €5.60 ($6.51) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $566.08 million and a P/E ratio of -45.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.43. Kloeckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of €7.37 ($8.56).

Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

