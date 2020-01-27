Komodo (KMD) Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $69.16 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00006439 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00613238 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00133520 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00114591 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000470 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002610 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,088,573 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, BarterDEX, Cryptopia, Crex24, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.