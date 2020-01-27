Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Up 38.5% in January

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KOSS shares. TheStreet cut Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Koss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Koss as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 million, a P/E ratio of 151.16 and a beta of 0.27. Koss has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.23%.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

