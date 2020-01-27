Kyber Network (KNC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.19 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a market cap of $49.52 million and $5.19 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00003169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Poloniex, IDEX and CPDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.61 or 0.03355900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00197581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00123075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,800,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,709,322 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bithumb, DragonEX, Zebpay, OTCBTC, Kucoin, CPDAX, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, OKEx, Coinone, Coinnest, GOPAX, Livecoin, ABCC, Binance, DEx.top, TDAX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Huobi, IDEX, Tidex, Coinrail, AirSwap, Ethfinex, COSS, Liqui and Neraex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.