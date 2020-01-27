Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,949 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock traded down $10.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $295.79. 831,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,810. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $158.99 and a 12-month high of $316.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 4,124 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $1,138,306.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group downgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.05.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.