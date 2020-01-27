Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LRE. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 731 ($9.62) to GBX 758 ($9.97) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 695 ($9.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancashire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 709.82 ($9.34).

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 746.26 ($9.82) on Monday. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 758.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 718.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 7,462.56.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

