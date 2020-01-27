Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,254 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,094,168,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $264,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $119,680,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 891,457 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after purchasing an additional 215,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $67.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.