Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $16.43 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 4.4% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $140.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

