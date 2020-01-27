Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,944 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $66.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $282.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

