Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 117.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,411,443 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.