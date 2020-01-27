Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $42.91 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 13.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $42,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,361,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,548,000 after acquiring an additional 280,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,819,000 after acquiring an additional 278,907 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $16,950,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 320,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 222,427 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,096 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68.

