Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. Truist Financial accounts for 0.7% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,952,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

