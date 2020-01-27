Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.58. 4,692,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,584. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $134.48 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average of $155.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

