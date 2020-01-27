Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Sells 63,695 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,695 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $17,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $347,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 392.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the period.

SCHB traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $77.30. 1,513,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,415. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

