Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to report sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.80 billion. Lennar posted sales of $3.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $22.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 billion to $23.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $24.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,200. 8.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $66.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19. Lennar has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

