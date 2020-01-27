Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Update

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 40,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEVL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

LEVL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.74. 6,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544. The company has a market capitalization of $193.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.38%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.