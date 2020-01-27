LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0480 on Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. LHT has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $1,368.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. In the last week, LHT has traded up 50.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded 207% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00074494 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006186 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000124 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

