Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $17.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.08 million, a P/E ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 0.13. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.55 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after acquiring an additional 262,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,308,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,414 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 724,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 415.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 306,565 shares during the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

