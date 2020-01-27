Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177,477 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,051 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,106,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,236,000 after acquiring an additional 731,334 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 509,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,666,000 after buying an additional 423,130 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Linde by 4,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 428,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,912,000 after buying an additional 418,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Linde by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,198,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,173,000 after buying an additional 230,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.82. The company had a trading volume of 34,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.21. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $156.88 and a 52 week high of $214.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

