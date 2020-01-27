Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Tops $0.0112 on Major Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bilaxy. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $483,296.00 and approximately $43,085.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.09 or 0.03310807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00195548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00123660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

