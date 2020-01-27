Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $107,291.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.99 or 0.02658361 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001881 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,706.47 or 0.95701018 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 660,805,457 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Exrates, SouthXchange, YoBit, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

