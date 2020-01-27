Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $59.15 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $59.15 or 0.00662828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Indodax, TOPBTC and Stellarport. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.78 billion and $3.79 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007105 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,951,836 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

