Litecred Price Tops $0.0005 (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Litecred coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Litecred has a market cap of $13,759.00 and $13.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecred has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecred alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.93 or 0.01289012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00050453 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00027441 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00207274 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00071610 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001890 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Litecred Profile

LTCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.