LiteDoge (LDOGE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.00

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $163,306.00 and $23.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiteDoge alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,043.95 or 2.24762565 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029031 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000397 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LiteDoge Profile

LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.