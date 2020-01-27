Lition (LIT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $92,304.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a market cap of $496,100.00 and approximately $92,304.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, ProBit Exchange and Dcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,916.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.50 or 0.01922215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.37 or 0.04105474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00662828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00120700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00738869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010082 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00632843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, Dcoin and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

