Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Short Interest Update

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.3 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LIVX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 159,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,043. The firm has a market cap of $88.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. Livexlive Media has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 501.10% and a negative net margin of 101.81%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Livexlive Media by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Livexlive Media by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.