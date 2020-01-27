Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

LMT traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $432.74. The stock had a trading volume of 960,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $433.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.78%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

