LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 844,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ LOGM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,506. LogMeIn has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $96.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.13.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOGM. Berenberg Bank cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in LogMeIn by 780.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 443,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,132,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,071,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 71.6% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 219,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 91,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 50.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 236,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after buying an additional 79,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

