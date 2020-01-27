Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Short Interest Update

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 474,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LONE opened at $2.01 on Monday. Lonestar Resources US has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 53,810 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 227,192 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LONE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lonestar Resources US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

