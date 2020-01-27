Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 110,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 106.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LORL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ LORL opened at $33.09 on Monday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $42.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

