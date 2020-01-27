LoyalCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $748.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $51.55, $13.77 and $33.94. In the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.06 or 0.03527850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00200851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00126769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io.

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

