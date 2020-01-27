Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE:LK traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 28,318,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,894,277. Luckin Coffee has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.84 million. Luckin Coffee’s quarterly revenue was up 557.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 744,842 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 79,672 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at $950,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

