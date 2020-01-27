Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Barclays started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.41.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.04. 678,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,446. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $247.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

