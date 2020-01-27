Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Short Interest Update

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MAGS opened at $4.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.10 and a beta of 1.19. Magal Security Systems has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

Get Magal Security Systems alerts:

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magal Security Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magal Security Systems stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,918 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.86% of Magal Security Systems worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Magal Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magal Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.