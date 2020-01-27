Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 383,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHLD. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maiden by 41.2% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 86,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Maiden by 42.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 224,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Maiden by 553.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 220,869 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Maiden by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 225,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Maiden by 45.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 275,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 86,535 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MHLD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 78,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,447. Maiden has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $70.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 36.82% and a negative return on equity of 219.93%. The firm had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter.

Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

