Main First Bank Downgrades Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) to Hold

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) was downgraded by research analysts at Main First Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BRBY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,202 ($28.97) to GBX 2,258 ($29.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,048.20 ($26.94).

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 2,012 ($26.47) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion and a PE ratio of 23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,195.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,125.89.

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 450 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

