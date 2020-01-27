MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Short Interest Update

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 333,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,212. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 29.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $181.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

