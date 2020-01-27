Maker (MKR) Trading 5.4% Higher This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $498.63 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be bought for about $504.45 or 0.05541704 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, DDEX and CoinMex. In the last week, Maker has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000541 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026290 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00126519 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002559 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 988,469 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DDEX, OasisDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, IDEX, GOPAX, Kyber Network, OKEx, Bibox, CoinMex and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

