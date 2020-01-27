MarineMax Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarineMax in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HZO. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $464.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.