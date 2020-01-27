Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 618.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $2,978,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR opened at $141.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.04. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $107.81 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

