Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

MU Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,270 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 4.4% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $19,560,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of MMC opened at $113.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $114.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

