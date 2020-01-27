Marston’s (LON:MARS) PT Lowered to GBX 128

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 132 ($1.74) to GBX 128 ($1.68) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marston’s to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Marston’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 118.11 ($1.55).

MARS stock opened at GBX 109.60 ($1.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $733.00 million and a P/E ratio of -39.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.83. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

